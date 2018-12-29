Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out Saturday
Thompson (foot) will not play Saturday against the Hawks.
Thompson was initially listed as questionable, but the Cavs have since clarified that he'll remain out as he continues to work back from a sprained left foot. The big man is expected to be back in the lineup at some point in the near future, and his next opportunity will arrive Wednesday against Miami.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Listed as out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Nursing sprained foot•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Won't return Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Bounces back against Wizards•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...