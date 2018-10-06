Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out Saturday
Thompson (rest) will not participate in Saturday's exhibition game against the Celtics, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Cavs are opting to rest several veterans for Saturday's contest, so it is no surprise that Thompson has been included in that group. In his absence, Larry Nance, Sam Dekker, and Ante Zizic figure to take on most of the frontcourt duties for Cleveland.
