Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Plays just nine minutes Wednesday

Thompson tallied two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and two blocks across nine minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 loss to the Hawks.

While Thompson seeing limited minutes isn't surprising considering the nature of a preseason game, nine minutes is quite low. The team intends to bring him off the bench this season, and it will be interesting to see how they fit him into the rotation once LeBron James enters the lineup and the games get more competitive. For now, however, his fantasy value is probably nearly as low as it's ever been