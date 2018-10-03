Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Plays well Tuesday
Thompson posted seven points (3-4 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 preseason win over the Celtics.
Thompson drew the start against Al Horford and was able to cause some havoc in limited minutes. Coach Ty Lue noted that Thompson will start against taller and slower bigs throughout the season, while Larry Nance starts against small, quicker ones.
