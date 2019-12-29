Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts another double-double

Thompson had 12 points (2-9 FG, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 94-88 win at Minnesota.

Thompson has grabbed double-digit rebounds in four of his last five games, but it seems that's the only value he has at the moment due to his shooting struggles. The big man has never been a reliable scoring threat, but he has made just 39.6 percent of his field goals over his last five games -- that's an absurdly low figure for a center that takes most of his attempts from inside the paint. He will try to shake off those woes Tuesday at Toronto.