Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts another double-double
Thompson had 12 points (2-9 FG, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 94-88 win at Minnesota.
Thompson has grabbed double-digit rebounds in four of his last five games, but it seems that's the only value he has at the moment due to his shooting struggles. The big man has never been a reliable scoring threat, but he has made just 39.6 percent of his field goals over his last five games -- that's an absurdly low figure for a center that takes most of his attempts from inside the paint. He will try to shake off those woes Tuesday at Toronto.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Logs 37 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Collects 17 points, 11 boards•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts 12 points, four dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available vs. Orlando•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Probable with illness•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.