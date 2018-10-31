Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts big defensive numbers in win
Thompson tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists across 29 minutes Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 136-114 win over the Hawks.
It was the best outing of the season for Thompson, who registered his second double-double of the campaign and quadrupled his steal total from the Cavs' first six contests. Cleveland is expected to be without their top big man in Kevin Love (toe) for at least the next few weeks, but his absence likely won't translate to a major bump in value for Thompson. Thompson has largely been sharing time at center with Larry Nance this season, leaving Sam Dekker a more likely candidate to absorb the minutes vacated by Love at power forward.
