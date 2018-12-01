Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts double-double in Boston
Thompson scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-95 loss to the Celtics.
After a very poor performance Wednesday against OKC that featured more fouls (four) or turnovers (three) than rebounds (two), Thompson came back with his ninth double-double through 14 games in November. The 27-year-old remains one of the few bright spots on a Cavs roster headed squarely for the draft lottery.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Extends double-double streak•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Matches career highs in boards and assists•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads team with 22 points Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Puts together another double-double Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.