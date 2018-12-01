Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts double-double in Boston

Thompson scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-95 loss to the Celtics.

After a very poor performance Wednesday against OKC that featured more fouls (four) or turnovers (three) than rebounds (two), Thompson came back with his ninth double-double through 14 games in November. The 27-year-old remains one of the few bright spots on a Cavs roster headed squarely for the draft lottery.