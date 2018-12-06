Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts fourth straight double-double

Thompson scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-6 FT) while adding 19 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 loss to the Warriors.

Despite the poor shooting from the charity stripe, Thompson still racked up his fourth straight double-double and 12th in his last 15 games. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 13.6 boards and 2.1 assists over that stretch, and while his lack of defensive stats (0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks in those 15 games) limits his ceiling, he still has fantasy value as a near-nightly double-double threat.