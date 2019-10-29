Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts third consecutive double-double

Thompson had 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists during Cleveland's 112-129 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.

Thompson's playing time entering the season was not entirely settled due to Cleveland's rebuilding process, but the veteran big man has been better than anticipated and has three double-doubles in equal numbers of outings -- he averages 19.3 points per game that stretch and, despite the small-sample size, that figure that would represent a career high by a sizable margin. Thompson will aim to continue his strong run of form against the Bulls this Wednesday.