Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Practices, doubtful for Thursday
Thompson (foot) returned to practice Thursday, but it's unlikely he'll play Thursday against the Suns, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Out since Jan. 18, Thompson has returned to practice after taking time off to rest a sprained left foot. His participation marks a significant step in his recovery, and he'll likely be able to take the court sometime in the near future, though it probably won't be Thursday.
