Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Practices fully Friday

Thompson (knee) was a full practice participant Friday, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

Thompson has been sidelined the last three games with a left knee but seems to be nearing a return to game action. The 28-year-old should still be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets until the official injury report is released.

