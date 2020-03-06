Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Practices fully Friday
Thompson (knee) was a full practice participant Friday, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Thompson has been sidelined the last three games with a left knee but seems to be nearing a return to game action. The 28-year-old should still be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets until the official injury report is released.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: To miss another game•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...