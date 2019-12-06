Play

Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Probable with illness

Thompson (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Magic.

Thompson is dealing with an undisclosed illness, though it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from suiting up Friday. Over his past six appearances, the big man is averaging 12.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.0 minutes.

