Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Produces with extended Game 1 playing time

Thompson generated eight points (4-6 FG), 11 rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

Thompson parlayed the extra run he saw during the second half into his best scoring and rebounding totals since he'd posted a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double in Game 1 against the Raptors. It was also the first time the big man's minutes were over the 20-mark since that contest, as his playing time had been in the teens over the final three games versus Toronto. Considering the extraordinary circumstances of Game 1, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll be a recipient of similar opportunity in Tuesday's Game 2.