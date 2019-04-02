Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Productive scoring effort in loss

Thompson produced 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-6 FT) and five rebounds across 21 minutes in the Cavaliers' 122-113 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Thompson broke out for his best scoring total since returning to action on March 20 after an extended layoff due to a foot injury. The veteran center was coming off a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double versus the Clippers last Saturday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction as the season winds down. The only caveat for fantasy owners remains the somewhat unpredictable allotment of minutes Thompson may see from game to game. Monday, backup Ante Zizic also was productive off the bench (15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one block) over 14 minutes, and he should continue seeing his fair share of playing time as well down the stretch.