Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Pulls down 13 boards in loss
Thompson finished with six points (1-3 FG, 4-8 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 loss to the Heat.
Thompson grabbed 13 boards Tuesday but failed to produce much else. He is basically the third string center now and is really only a rebounding streamer. Kevin Love (mouth) was forced to miss the majority of this game but could return as soon as tomorrow, rendering Thompson a very risky pickup.
