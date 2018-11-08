Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Puts together another double-double Wednesday
Thompson registered 10 points (5-13 FG) and 15 rebounds across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 loss to the Thunder.
Thompson was a two-trick pony Wednesday night, recording nothing but points in the paint and rebounds. He has show a penchant to collect a few assists each night in past games, so he should revert back to that going forward, especially as the main post presence on the active Cavs roster.
