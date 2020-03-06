Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Saturday vs. Denver
Thompson (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
A bruised left knee has kept Thompson on the shelf over the past three games, though he was able to practice Friday and could return Saturday. More information may arrive following the Cavaliers' morning shootaround.
