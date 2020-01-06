Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Tuesday
Thompson (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Detroit.
Thompson was held out of Sunday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, and the Cavs will wait to see how he feels at shootaround Tuesday morning before updating his status. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) has already been ruled out for the game.
