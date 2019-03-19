Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Wednesday
Thompson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
Signs are pointing towards Thompson being close to a return after missing the past 26 games due to a sprained left foot. If he does return Wednesday, it's possible he'd be on a minutes restriction.
