Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics
Thompson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's action against the Celtics, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
A left knee bruise has prevented Thompson from playing in the Cavaliers' past two games, but he may be able to return to play Boston. More information could arrive following Cleveland's morning shootaround. With Andre Drummond (calf) already ruled out, Thompson could see 30-plus minutes if he's cleared.
