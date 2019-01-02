Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Wednesday
Thompson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson was a limited participant at practice Monday due to a hampering left foot sprain but could possibly make his return to action Wednesday versus the Heat. The former first-round pick has not played since Dec.10, a span of 10 consecutive games. Larry Nance will likely start in place of Thompson if he remains sidelined however.
