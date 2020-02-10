Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Relegated to bench role

Thompson had just seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 loss to the Clippers.

Thompson shifted to the bench as Andre Drummond made his debut for the Cavaliers. The signing of Drummond all but puts an end to Thompson's standard league relevance and the 19 minutes here could be on the high side moving forward. The game was a blowout and so Drummond himself played under 30 minutes, something that is unlikely to be a regular occurrence. Thompson can be dropped in 12-team formats and even those in deeper leagues may have to consider other options.