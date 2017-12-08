Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Friday
Thompson (calf) will not play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
There was some optimism that the Cavaliers would get Thompson back after he participated in the team's scrimmage Wednesday, but the big man experienced some soreness in his calf afterwards and Cleveland will remain cautious. There is still a possibility that Thompson could return for Saturday's game against the 76ers, but coach Tyronn Lue had no real updates on his status for that contest. Consider Thompson questionable to play against Philly.
