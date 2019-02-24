Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Monday
Thompson (foot) won't play Monday against Portland.
Thompson will miss yet another contest due to a left foot sprain, extending his streak to 15 consecutive games. The Cavs appear content to ease him back into action, so it's possible he'll remain on the shelf for at least a few more matchups.
