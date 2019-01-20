Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Monday
Thompson (foot) is listed out for Monday's game against Chicago.
Thompson is slated to miss his third straight contest due to left foot soreness. Ante Zizic has drawn the start at center in each of the previous two games and figures to do so until Thompson is cleared to return.
