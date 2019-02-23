Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Saturday
Thompson (foot) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Thompson recently resumed practicing with the Cavaliers, but the big man -- who has been sidelined since Jan. 18 due to a sprained left foot -- still isn't ready to return. Look for Ante Zizic to continue to start in place of Thompson, whose next chance to take the court comes Monday against Portland.
