Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Tuesday

Thompson (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Thompson remains out with a foot sprain, and he doesn't appear close to a return at the moment. The Cavs will likely turn to Ante Zizic, David Nwaba and Channing Frye to play extended minutes in the frontcourt considering their growing injury list.

