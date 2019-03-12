Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Tuesday
Thompson (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Thompson remains out with a foot sprain, and he doesn't appear close to a return at the moment. The Cavs will likely turn to Ante Zizic, David Nwaba and Channing Frye to play extended minutes in the frontcourt considering their growing injury list.
