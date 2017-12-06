Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Wednesday

Thompson (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

While Thompson was working out at shootaround Wednesday morning, the Cavs will handle him with caution as he nears a return from a strained left calf. The 26-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 1, but the expectation is that he could be back in the rotation as early as Friday's game against Indiana or Saturday against Philadelphia. Considering Cleveland has won 12 straight while employing a small-ball lineup with Kevin Love at center, there's a good chance Thompson will come off the bench once he's cleared to play.