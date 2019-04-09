Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Resting again Tuesday
Thompson (rest) won't play Tuesday against Charlotte.
Thompson will be held out of the last regular-season contest, likely because the Cavs have nothing left to play for. He averaged 10.9 points along with 10.2 rebounds over 43 games this season.
