Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Resting Tuesday
Thompson will be rested for Tuesday's preseason game against the Celtics, James Rapien of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland reports.
It's nothing more than a veteran's night off for Thompson, who will sit out the exhibition finale as the Cavs shift focus to the regular season opener on Oct. 23 in Orlando.
