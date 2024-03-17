Thompson amassed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Rockets.

It was Thompson's first NBA action since Jan. 22, as the big man served a 25-game suspension for violating the league's Anti-Drug program. Before the suspension, Thompson was typically the first big man off the bench and had a bigger role when Evan Mobley (ankle) missed 22 games after undergoing surgery on his knee in December. Mobley is expected to miss more time after spraining his left ankle against the Celtics on March 5, so Thompson's return comes at an opportune time for the Cavaliers.