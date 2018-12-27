Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Returns to practice Thursday
Thompson (foot) returned to practice Thursday and has a shot at playing Friday against the Heat, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
The Cavaliers have been quiet regarding the recovery of Thompson, so the news that he could return as soon as Friday is surprising. His presence is needed for Cleveland as the squad continues to deal with a myriad of injuries. In the 11 games prior to suffering the injury, Thompson was averaging 14.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34.8 minutes.
