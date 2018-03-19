Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Ruled out Monday vs. Bucks

Thompson will remain sidelined for Monday's game against the Bucks.

The two-week timetable the Cavaliers laid out for Thompson's recovery from a right ankle sprain has come to pass, but there hasn't been any indication from the team that the big man is ready to return from the court. Until news of Thompson practicing surfaces, his return to action shouldn't be considered imminent. Fortunately for the injury-riddled Cavaliers, Kevin Love (hand), who is listed as questionable for Monday, appears on track to play at some point this week, providing some much-needed reinforcement to the frontcourt.