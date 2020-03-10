Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Ruled out Tuesday
Thompson (eye) won't play Tuesday against Chicago, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Thompson suffered the eye injury during Sunday's clash with the Spurs and was unable to return. Andre Drummond and Larry Nance could see an increased workload Tuesday with Thompson out of commission.
