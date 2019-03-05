Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Ruled out Wednesday

Thompson (foot) will remain out Wednesday against the Nets, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

The big man did not go through practice Tuesday, so his status is still very much clouded as the Cavs move through a week that also includes a matchup with the Heat on Friday. for now, expect Larry Nance and Ante Zizic to continue seeing the bulk of the minutes at center.

More News
Our Latest Stories