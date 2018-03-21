Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Ruled out Wednesday

Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Thompson was given a questionable designation ahead of Wednesday's contest, which was the first time he's seen an upgraded status since going down with an ankle injury. That provides some optimism that he's closing in on a return, though the Cavaliers likely aren't going to rush him back to avoid any sort of setback. Kevin Love will be picking up his second straight start at center and should continue to do so until Thompson is cleared. His next shot to get back on the court will be Friday against the Suns.