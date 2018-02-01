Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scoreless in Wednesday's win

Thompson finished with zero points (0-5 FG), six rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 91-89 win over the Heat.

Thompson was added to the starting lineup prior to Kevin Love's hand injury in an effort to bolster the defense. However, it should be no surprise when Thompson struggles on offense, which has never been his strong suit. He will likely be a good source of boards over the next couple months though, that is unless the Cavaliers make a bunch of roster changes in the immediate future.