Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores 14 points in return
Thompson totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 23 minutes Wednesday against Miami.
Thompson missed the last 10 contests due to a foot injury, but he managed to get back out on the court and looked good given an extended absence. He averaged 15.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over six games in December, and he'll aim to remain healthy after missing significant time last month.
