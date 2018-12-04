Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores 19 in win

Thompson totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Monday's win over the Nets.

Thompson grabbed yet another double-double, his 13th of the year. The veteran big man is quietly having a career year, averaging 11.4 points and 11.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on the season. The Cavaliers are on track for a top-5 pick in the 2019 draft and don't have much front-court talent surrounding Thompson, who has seen his playing time skyrocket in the wake LeBron James' departure to the Lakers. So long as he avoids injuries, Thompson should be rostered in all leagues due to his impact down low.