Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores game-high 35 points
Thompson dropped 35 points (15-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) in a 115-112 OT victory over the Pistons on Thursday, adding 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 45 minutes.
One game after tying his season-high 15 rebounds - a feat he's accomplished three times over his previous eight outings - Thompson gobbled up 14 boards, and scored a dominant, game-high 35 points. Already seeing over 32 minutes per game, Larry Nance's knee injury shouldn't have much of an impact on his playing time. After starting the season off on a scorching pace, putting up mid-round value through the first month, Thompson regressed a bit, falling out of the top 150 over the last month of play. Tonight's game is a huge step in the right direction again.
