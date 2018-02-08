Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores season-high 17 points in Wednesday's win

Thompson finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Thompson turned in a season-high scoring effort and was efficient offensively. Typically he is good for a few more boards, but fantasy owners can't really complain given his contributions on the other end. Barring a blockbuster deal before Thursday's rapidly approaching trade deadline, Thompson is worth a look in most leagues as the Cavaliers' starting center for the foreseeable future.