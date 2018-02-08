Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores season-high 17 points in Wednesday's win
Thompson finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win against the Timberwolves.
Thompson turned in a season-high scoring effort and was efficient offensively. Typically he is good for a few more boards, but fantasy owners can't really complain given his contributions on the other end. Barring a blockbuster deal before Thursday's rapidly approaching trade deadline, Thompson is worth a look in most leagues as the Cavaliers' starting center for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Flirts with double-double Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scoreless in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting at center Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play limited minutes Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...