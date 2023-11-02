Thompson accumulated six points (3-4 FG) and five rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 95-89 win over the Knicks.

Thompson wasn't part of the Cavaliers' rotation over the first two games of the season, but he played eight minutes during his season debut against the Pacers on Saturday and has now played double-digit minutes in back-to-back matchups. While it's been encouraging to see the veteran get some playing time, it doesn't appear as though he'll have a fantasy-relevant role during his first year back in Cleveland.