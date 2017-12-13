Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Sees six minutes in Tuesday's return

Thompson did not record a stat in six minutes of action during Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Hawks.

Making his return from a 19-game absence following a calf strain, Thompson was eased back into action and saw just six minutes. The seventh-year backup big man will likely work his way up to a respectable role over time. However, given that he was already playing a career-low 21.6 minutes per contest prior to Tuesday, Thompson may only be useful for those desperately needing help in the rebounding department in deeper leagues.