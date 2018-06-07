Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Serviceable production in Game 3 loss
Thompson offered eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Cleveland's 110-102 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Thompson once again engaged in some tussles with Draymond Green down low, but he found his way to his typical levels of production. The 27-year-old has been serviceable on both the scoreboard and glass over the last two games, averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds across 28.5 minutes. He'll look to play an important complementary role again with the Cavaliers' season on the line in Friday's Game 4.
