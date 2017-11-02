Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set for further testing

Thompson will undergo an MRI on his strained left calf Thursday, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.

Thompson scored two points and snatched seven rebounds across 14 minutes before picking up the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Pacers. While early indications are that he's avoided anything serious, he'll undergo further testing prior to Friday's game against the Wizards to be sure.

