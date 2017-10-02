Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set to move to bench

The Cavs plan to bring Thompson off the bench this season, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

While starting the versatile Jae Crowder alongside LeBron James on the wing and shifting Kevin Love to center makes sense from a tactical standpoint, it's still a rather drastic departure from how the team was structured last season, when Thompson started all 78 games in which he appeared. From a pure production standpoint, Thompson's numbers likely won't take a major hit, as he remains the team's best big man defender and will likely be featured in some late-game lineups. However, his complete lack of an offensive game outside the restricted area cramps the Cavs' spacing, especially with Irving, an excellent three-point shooter, being replaced -- at least temporarily -- by Derrick Rose.