Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set to return Tuesday
Thompson is good to go for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.
Thompson sat out Sunday's exhibition for rest, but will be back in the lineup on Tuesday. The Cavaliers are switching up their starters a bit to start the season, going with a smaller lineup. That means Kevin Love moves over to center, which pushes Thompson into a reserve role. It's unclear how much that will affect his role exactly, though it's not expected to force a drastic change to his overall production.
