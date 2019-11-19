Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Sitting Wednesday
Thompson will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Heat for rest purposes.
This will be a maintenance day for Thompson, who has started every game this season so far. In his absence, look for Ante Zizic and Larry Nance (if healthy) to see an uptick in minutes Wednesday.
