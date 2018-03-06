Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Slated to miss two weeks

Thompson (ankle) is expected to miss another two weeks, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson sprained his ankle during Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets and was subsequently forced to sit out Monday's contest. Coach Ty Lue confirmed following that outing that Thompson would miss another two weeks and then he would be reevaluated. That means Thompson will be unavailable for the Cav's next six games, with his first shot to return coming on March 19 against the Bucks. Larry Nance drew the start at center Monday and despite a tough matchup against Andre Drummond, posted a monster line of 22 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes in relief. Look for Nance to continue to see big minutes for the duration of Thompson's absence.