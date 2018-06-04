Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Solid on scoreboard and glass in Game 2 loss

Thompson generated 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 23 minutes during Cleveland's 122-103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Thompson was sharp from the field on his way to his best scoring total since Game 4 of the conference finals against the Celtics, and second highest of the postseason overall. The 27-year-old was fortunate to avoid any type of suspension for his role in a Game 1 altercation with Draymond Green, and after having started Sunday despite the incident and a poor overall performance in that contest, his first-unit role appears secure moving forward. Thompson will look to produce a similar caliber of effort to Sunday's when the Cavaliers attempt to avoid disaster in Wednesday's Game 3.